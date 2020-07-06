South Bend organizations receive 28 pounds of radishes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Re-Entry Center’s garden team recently donated 28 pounds of radishes to area South Bend neighborhood organizations.

This follows a previous donation of nine pounds of radishes made the last week of June.

In 2019, the re-entry center donated just over 14,000 pounds of produce to various community groups who serve the less fortunate.

This year they’re hoping to up that that total with a goal of 20,000 pounds.

