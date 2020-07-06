Advertisement

South Bend organizations receive 28 pounds of radishes

(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Re-Entry Center’s garden team recently donated 28 pounds of radishes to area South Bend neighborhood organizations.

This follows a previous donation of nine pounds of radishes made the last week of June.

In 2019, the re-entry center donated just over 14,000 pounds of produce to various community groups who serve the less fortunate.

This year they’re hoping to up that that total with a goal of 20,000 pounds.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

One man dead after shots fired complaint in Michigan City

Updated: moments ago
One man is dead after police responded to a shots fired complaint in Michigan City.

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman

Updated: 15 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.

News

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Monday, July 6, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

News

Elkhart closes two public pools due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Elkhart is closing two of its public pools areas effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

AP

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week.

News

Fines for failing to follow mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New information, the St. Joseph County Department of Health is looking at an ordinance that would dish-out fines for businesses that don’t mask-up.

News

Mishawaka Police to send case of SUV driving into protesters to St. Joseph County prosecutor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say the investigation of an SUV driving into protesters is ongoing.

News

COVID-19 survivor celebrates her 100th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A COVID-19 survivor from Niles celebrates her 100th birthday.

AP

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Applications open for draw hunts

Updated: 4 hours ago
Applicants must be at least 18 and possess a valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application.