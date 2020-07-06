Advertisement

Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Authorities search the site of a deadly plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Authorities search the site of a deadly plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene.(Source: KXLY/CNN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two bodies have been pulled from Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene and as many as six other people are missing after two small planes collided above the water, authorities said.

Witnesses described the planes colliding and crashing into the lake near Powderhorn Bay at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, a Kootenai County Sheriff's statement said.

Multiple local agencies responded, including the sheriff’s marine teams, local fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported.

Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said the two recovered bodies had not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were eight people on the two planes. They don't believe anyone survived.

John Cowles told the newspaper he was on the lake with his family when saw what appeared to be an "engine explosion" on a seaplane flying no more than 200 feet (61 meters) overhead. One of the plane's wings then separated, and the plane fell into the water.

Patrick Pearce told the Spokesman-Review that he saw two single-engine planes coming towards each other at 800 to 900 feet (244 to 274 meters) above the water. Pearce, a pilot himself, said he recognized by the engine sounds that both were traveling at fairly high speeds when they collided and fell into the lake.

The National Transportation Safety Board will likely take over the investigation, Higgins told the Spokesman-Review.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FDA gives emergency approval to quick COVID-19 antigen test

Updated: moments ago
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

Coronavirus

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
University officials announced Monday that only 40% of undergraduates will be invited to campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge coronavirus can spread in air

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

Latest News

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

National Politics

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Publisher Simon & Schuster cited "high interest and extraordinary interest" in the book by Mary Trump titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

National

‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Country music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday at the age of 83 at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., his publicist said.

National

Chicago’s July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
One of Chicago’s bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.

National

“Mona Lisa” back at work, visitors limited as Louvre reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER and CATHERINE GASCHKA Associated Press
Paris' Louvre Museum reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown and without its usual huge crowds.