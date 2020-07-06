Red Table Plaza offers lunchtime concerts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This afternoon, you could hear music in the streets of downtown South Bend.

It's all part of the Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series.

We found the Robinson's enjoying some dancing as they listened to Grooveheads on the Gridiron.

It was hot today, but the Red Tables had umbrellas for shade.

“We have been in lock down for, it seems like forever. So there’s been no live music, we love to dance. Being outside makes sense, you know, it’s great. Hey when the music makes your feet want to dance, you gotta dance,” said Cheryl and Andrew Robinson, who attended the event.

The concerts run Monday-Thursday for the next eight weeks.

For more information, you can visit the Downtown South Bend website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.