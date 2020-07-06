Advertisement

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Caught on camera: a scary scene last night after an SUV drove through a group of protesters in downtown Mishawaka, putting one person in the hospital.

A stand-off between an SUV and protesters turned dangerous when the driver hit the gas with people standing in front.

“He crossed a police barricade to strike peaceful protesters that had a legitimate right to be on the bridge,” protester Patrick Curran said. “There’s nothing more to say about it. It was a crime of hate.”

“The cones were there to protect us,” ‘Be Better, Do Better’ founder Miah Thornton said. “The police did that to protect us and our safety. We had every right to be there. So they saw the cones, they went past the cones and then they went and circled around. Then they came charging right at us, through the cones.”

The driver hit Trevor Davis, 23, sending him to the hospital.

He tweeted early Sunday morning he’ll be okay outside of feeling pretty banged up and hitting his head.

He also said this won’t stop him from protesting again.

“My team, we’re getting together to help Trevor with legal stuff, as well as other victims who were hit,” Thornton said. “We are helping them out right now, and he needs to be charged. This was a hit and run and he needs to be charged.”

Thornton set up a GoFundMe in Trevor’s name to help pay for medical and legal expenses.

As of now, the crime report doesn’t mention any suspects and police tell us it is currently under investigation.

‘Be Better, Do Better’ organized another protest starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday night at Battell Park, to support Trevor Davis and his recovery.

