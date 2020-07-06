Organizers asking for support for local fallen soldier

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers are asking the community to line the roads with signs and flags to show support for Sergeant Ryan Kisrow.

This is happening tomorrow at 11:30.

The 37-year-old Kisrow of Mishawaka went to Penn High School and graduated in 2001.

Kisrow later joined the National Guard.

Kisrow and his family currently reside in North Carolina, but when in South Carolina on vacation for Father's Day Weekend, Kisrow and his son got caught in a rip tide.

While Kisrow fought to save his son's life, Kisrow unfortunately did not survive.

If you would like to show support, you are being asked to gather at the Wings Etc across from New Life Baptist Church and Penn High School.

