Motorcyclist dead after holiday weekend crash involving car

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car.

Crews were called to Red Arrow Highway and Community Hall Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in New Buffalo Township.

When they arrived, deputies found the motorcyclist Stacy Johnson, 23 from Illinois, unresponsive laying in the road. Two passer-by doctors were already administering CPR.

Investigators say a car going southbound, driven by Joyce Collins of Three Oaks, was slowing down to pull into Timothy’s Restaurant. As Collins made a left turn, she pulled directly into the path of the northbound motorcycle.

Johnson was not wearing a helmet.

Johnson was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where she was later pronounced dead.

Collins did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.