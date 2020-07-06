Man drowns on July 4

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a tragic turn of events on the Fourth of July on Leidy Lake.

Deputies responded to the St. Joseph County, Michigan lake on reports of a drowning.

They say a 24-year-old man was walking near the lake when he unknowingly walked into deep water and didn't know how to swim.

His family members got him out of the water, but he was not breathing.

Sadly, David Burns, Junior was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.