Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LAGOON DREDGING-INDIANA

Dredging project underway at Indiana park lagoon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained for a dredging project as part of a larger improvement plan. The Journal and Courier reports the dredging at Columbian Park lagoon in Lafayette’s central park is expected for completion in October. The $456,000 project is in line with the third stage of the park’s construction. The lagoon was constructed in 1876 and is in the shape of “G” to honor then-Mayor Dr. Elias B. Glick. It'll feature four fountains that'll aid in aeration and water will flow naturally into a biofiltration system of aquatic plants, which will help filter the water.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to open to general public

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic. While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection. That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2. The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus. one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind. It had more than 1.3 million visitors last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana reports 522 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting that the number of coronavirus cases increased in one day by 522 and the number of deaths climbed by six. The state's health department's announcement on Saturday brings the total of cases to 47,432 and the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,494. The health department also says that the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Saturday, ore than 40 % of ICU beds remain available an 84 % of the ventilators in the state are available.

ABORTION-INDIANA

Indiana report says abortions dropped 5% in state last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

'People aren’t stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration's coronavirus response and it's a job that's becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says "the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA EXTRACURRICULARS

Indiana students can return to sports, school activities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

11 unreported virus deaths added to Indiana county's total

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana’s largest counties, Marion and Lake. The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.

OLD JUNKYARD-POLLINATOR HABITAT

Old junkyard becomes home to pollinator habitat in Indiana

DRESSER, Ind. (AP) — Butterflies, bees, birds, bats and small mammals have found a home in a former auto junkyard along the Wabash River in Indiana. A pollinator habitat has sprung up at the site of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area due to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and the efforts of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The nature area is a continuous project being coordinated with a pedestrian bridge across the river and a trail along the highway to the Dewey Point access of Wabashiki.