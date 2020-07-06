LaGrange gives thanks for donations to first responders

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaGrange county commissioners are recognizing people who gave personal protective equipment to first responders.

Two residents and eight local businesses were recognized for helping out during the pandemic.

They were awarded certificates of appreciation for donating masks, goggles, or face shields.

A non-profit leader at today's ceremony says that people in LaGrange county frequently do their part by giving back.

“What I find fascinating about Lagrange county, I’m not originally from here, is that when somebody needs something everybody chips in. And that’s really common here, and COVID is just another example of a million examples of how we survive as community,” said Mimi Wismer, director of United Way for LaGrange County.

The donations recognized today included over 2,300 masks, hundreds of face shields, and $7,000 dollars to purchase other needed PPE for first responders.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.