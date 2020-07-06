Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

ELECTION 2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican delegates are casting ballots as the time nears to select who will run for state attorney general in November. The spotlight is on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. Hill’s challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. The GOP nominee will face the Democratic candidate — former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel. By Casey Smith. SENT: 900 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

MUNCIE POLICE SHOOTING

MUNCIE— Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them, Indiana State Police said. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man on the city’s south side, state police said. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS:

WNBA-OLDER COACHES-VIRUS RISK

NEW YORK — Mike Thibault knows he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the virus-delayed WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including Indiana Fever coach Marianne Stanley and two others over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category, according to the CDC. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— CAR--NASCAR-INJURED CREW MEMBER: An injured crew member on Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR team has returned to Team Penske’s headquarters in North Carolina, where he will undergo further evaluation. Zachary Price was treated and released from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and returned home with the rest of Penske’s travel party.

