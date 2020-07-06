Advertisement

Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue

Tracking few showers Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Hot & humid! Nothing changing as we head into the workweek. We’re still under the influence of the same weather pattern moving forward. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching 100. Dry and sunny.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Very little relief from the heat. Muggy overnight.

TOMORROW:

Just a slight chance of showers Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm. That doesn’t prevent temperatures from reaching the mid 90s! A very humid day.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christmas in July kicks off at the Kroc Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
The annual Christmas in July Canned Food & Toy Drive kicked off Monday at the Kroc Center.

News

Motorcyclist dead after holiday weekend crash involving car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 14 hours ago
First United Methodist Church of South Bend held their service in Leeper Park on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A stand-off between an SUV and protesters turned dangerous when the driver hit the gas with people standing in front.

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
Elkhart Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Indiana

Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

Updated: 19 hours ago
Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
First United Methodist Church held their Sunday service in Leeper Park.