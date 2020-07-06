Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue

TODAY:

Hot & humid! Nothing changing as we head into the workweek. We’re still under the influence of the same weather pattern moving forward. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching 100. Dry and sunny.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Very little relief from the heat. Muggy overnight.

TOMORROW:

Just a slight chance of showers Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm. That doesn’t prevent temperatures from reaching the mid 90s! A very humid day.

