Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue
Tracking few showers Tuesday
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TODAY:
Hot & humid! Nothing changing as we head into the workweek. We’re still under the influence of the same weather pattern moving forward. Highs reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching 100. Dry and sunny.
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Very little relief from the heat. Muggy overnight.
TOMORROW:
Just a slight chance of showers Tuesday with an isolated thunderstorm. That doesn’t prevent temperatures from reaching the mid 90s! A very humid day.
