IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:

12-28-32-35-44

(twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

11-15-21-52-58, Cash Ball: 3

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

06-10-18-19-22-34-37-38-46-47-50-55-61-64-66-67-68-71-77-79, BE: 46

(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: forty-six)

4-3-2, SB: 8

(four, three, two; SB: eight)

4-9-0, SB: 7

(four, nine, zero; SB: seven)

7-4-7-9, SB: 8

(seven, four, seven, nine; SB: eight)

7-2-2-7, SB: 7

(seven, two, two, seven; SB: seven)

10-11-16-20-21-23-26-29-33-37-39-47-51-55-58-65-68-76-78-79, BE: 37

(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million