Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title. The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of brick by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career. He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400. Zachary Price was pinned between Blaney’s No. 12 car and another car, the result of a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road 16 laps into the race. Five of the drivers were checked at Indianpaolis Motor Speedway’s infield medical center and were released. Blaney, meanwhile, returned to the race. NASCAR said Price had been transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative. The initiative will support both internal and external programs. IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series. The initiative announced before Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is aimed at both developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels.