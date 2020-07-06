Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black man says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. Vauhxx Booker is a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. He posted cellphone video on Facebook that shows part of the altercation. He said he called 911 Saturday after the men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, south of Booker’s hometown of Bloomington. Law enforcement officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party's nominee for state attorney general. The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. Investigators the BB gun didn't have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained for a dredging project as part of a larger improvement plan. The Journal and Courier reports the dredging at Columbian Park lagoon in Lafayette’s central park is expected for completion in October. The $456,000 project is in line with the third stage of the park’s construction. The lagoon was constructed in 1876 and is in the shape of “G” to honor then-Mayor Dr. Elias B. Glick. It'll feature four fountains that'll aid in aeration and water will flow naturally into a biofiltration system of aquatic plants, which will help filter the water.