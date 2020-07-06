Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained for a dredging project as part of a larger improvement plan. The Journal and Courier reports the dredging at Columbian Park lagoon in Lafayette’s central park is expected for completion in October. The $456,000 project is in line with the third stage of the park’s construction. The lagoon was constructed in 1876 and is in the shape of “G” to honor then-Mayor Dr. Elias B. Glick. It'll feature four fountains that'll aid in aeration and water will flow naturally into a biofiltration system of aquatic plants, which will help filter the water.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic. While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection. That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2. The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus. one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind. It had more than 1.3 million visitors last year.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting that the number of coronavirus cases increased in one day by 522 and the number of deaths climbed by six. The state's health department's announcement on Saturday brings the total of cases to 47,432 and the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,494. The health department also says that the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Saturday, ore than 40 % of ICU beds remain available an 84 % of the ventilators in the state are available.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.