Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party's nominee for state attorney general. The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. Investigators the BB gun didn't have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained for a dredging project as part of a larger improvement plan. The Journal and Courier reports the dredging at Columbian Park lagoon in Lafayette’s central park is expected for completion in October. The $456,000 project is in line with the third stage of the park’s construction. The lagoon was constructed in 1876 and is in the shape of “G” to honor then-Mayor Dr. Elias B. Glick. It'll feature four fountains that'll aid in aeration and water will flow naturally into a biofiltration system of aquatic plants, which will help filter the water.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic. While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection. That includes setting visitor capacity at 3,000 and requiring the wearing of masks for everyone older than 2. The museum says it has also stepped up cleaning protocols and improved the circulation of air through the facility in a bid to stem any spread of the novel coronavirus. one of the nation’s largest museums of its kind. It had more than 1.3 million visitors last year.