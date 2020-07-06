Advertisement

Heat and humidity here to stay, but we have chances to give those sprinklers a break

The heat and humidity will last through the week, as daily highs will remain in the 90s until we get into the weekend. A welcome sight will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few isolated showers popped up today along the lake breeze that drifted to the Southeast from Lake Michigan this afternoon. Clouds then cleared and skies will remain clear through the morning. The perfect opportunity to head out and see not only our full moon but Jupiter and Saturn in the sky as well. The low will drop to 68 by early tomorrow morning and it will feel sticky out there as dewpoints are in the mid 60s.

For Monday, a nice day with mostly sunny skies, but again hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s to start out your work week. The heat and humidity will last through the week, as daily highs will remain in the 90s until we get into the weekend. It looks like we drop down into the mid 80s by the end of our forecast period which could be a welcome sight to everyone. Another welcome sight will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday evening will be our first chance with a weak cold front approaching. More chances near the end of our week with another front influencing some showers and storms on Friday. For the next couple of days, we remain mainly dry, hot and humid.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and a great night to check out Jupiter and Saturn which are visible in the Southeast sky along with our full moon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with dewpoints in the mid 60s. This will keep things feeling uncomfortable. Low 68.

MONDAY: Another mostly sunny and hot day. High humidity will make the heat index feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. High of 92

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm night. Mild with a low of 70. Again, muggy evening with higher humidity gripping Michiana.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise still hot and humid. High of 94.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 90

Sunday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

