Four Flags Apple Festival canceled due to coronavirus

(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Four Flags Apple Festival in Niles has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Four Flags Apple Festival:

After months of research and discussion, the Four Flags Apple Festival Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 48th annual Four Flags Apple Festival to September 30 - October 3, 2021. However, the board and volunteers are working on plans to provide a few events on the festival grounds which we will be able to host safely under state guidelines.

The Four Flags Apple Festival is comprised of board members and volunteers who remain passionate about the Four Flags community. This was an extremely difficult decision and ultimately was one that was made for us due to state restrictions.

Thank you for your support and patience during this uncertain time. We look forward to celebrating the 48th annual Apple Festival with you in 2021 where “Apple Festival Celebrates Harvest” will be the theme.

Any food vendors that are interested in working with us on alternative plans should send us a Facebook message or email us at concessions@fourflagsapplefestival.org

Stay safe,

Robert Fortune

Four Flags Apple Festival, President

