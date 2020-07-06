Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week
(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, July 6, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360
Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563
Thursday, July 9, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, July 10, 2020 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534
