Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(KALB)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, July 6, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – St. Joseph County

 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, July 10, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christmas in July kicks off at the Kroc Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
The annual Christmas in July Canned Food & Toy Drive kicked off Monday at the Kroc Center.

News

Motorcyclist dead after holiday weekend crash involving car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car.

News

Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High levels of humidity build Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday across Michiana. Stay hydrated!

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 14 hours ago
First United Methodist Church of South Bend held their service in Leeper Park on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A stand-off between an SUV and protesters turned dangerous when the driver hit the gas with people standing in front.

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
Elkhart Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Indiana

Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

Updated: 19 hours ago
Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
First United Methodist Church held their Sunday service in Leeper Park.