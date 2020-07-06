Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, July 6, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, July 10, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.