Fines for failing to follow mask mandate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

New information, the St. Joseph County Department of Health is looking at an ordinance that would dish-out fines for businesses that don’t mask-up.

The Department of Health is continuing to look at ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and fining businesses that don’t obey the mask order could be the next step.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says they have received numerous complaints about businesses not complying with the mask mandate put in place back in May.

There is an ordinance for fines being drafted right now ahead of the Board of Health’s next meeting on July 15th.

The amount a fine could cost is still being worked out, but 16 News Now has learned there would likely be a warning first and then a fine issued for a business not in compliance.

These fines would be issues by Board of Health employees, who also enforce compliance.

The idea is to get businesses on board to stop the spread, and keep people safe.

“Ultimately our goal is to see a greater proportion of the residents of the county using a mask when they’re at public spaces. The biggest risk is in commercial establishments where people are going about their business, obviously we have examples of businesses that have said you are absolutely welcome to shop here as long as you are wearing a mask. That’s been extraordinarily effective. I would love to see every business adopt that view and not have to have any fine mechanism at all for anyone,” Dr. Mark Fox says.

If county health officials want to see this ordinance come to life, it would need to be approved by the County Council, and then County Commissioners. The entire process could take 4-8 weeks.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.