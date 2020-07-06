Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

Elkhart Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

No arrests have been made and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

