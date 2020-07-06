Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor celebrates her 100th birthday

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - Beating pneumonia and COVID-19, Margaret Rohl defied all the odds and was able to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday with loved ones.

“It’s been hard not being able to be with her and hug her and touch her. So, I wanted her birthday to be special,” Rohl’s granddaughter Peggy Hopper said.

This was a day that Hopper wasn't sure her grandmother would make it to.

“The doctor, oh probably a month ago, called me and said ‘your grandma is going to make it through the virus, but I’m afraid she’s going to die of a broken heart,‘” Hopper said.

Thankfully, Hopper was able to keep her grandmother motivated through regular video calls and window visits.

She says the staff at West Woods of Niles has gone above and beyond in taking care of Rohl and nursing her back to health.

“I was so worried about my grandma, and she wasn’t eating, and Kara would go everyday to the Dairy Queen and get her a shake just to get her to eat something. That’s how much love they have for their patients,” Hopper said.

“For all of our staff, things like this to celebrate are just very exciting because we’ve gone through a terrible time here and to recover is extremely promising,” Administrator of West Woods of Niles Megan Noll said.

Rohl has been receiving birthday cards all week after Hopper posted on Facebook asking people to wish her grandmother a happy birthday.

“I’m so thankful that she made 100. I just so wanted that for her, and so, we made it,” Hopper said.

Rohl loves receiving mail, and it’s not to late to send her a belated birthday card.

Those at West Woods of Niles said that, if you do, they will make sure she receives it.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for MI woman

Updated: 14 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 42-year-old woman from Plainwell, Michigan

AP

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock.

News

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Monday, July 6, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

News

Elkhart closes two public pools due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Elkhart is closing two of its public pools areas effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

AP

Tell-all book by Trump niece to be released next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece will be released next week.

Latest News

News

Fines for failing to follow mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New information, the St. Joseph County Department of Health is looking at an ordinance that would dish-out fines for businesses that don’t mask-up.

News

Mishawaka Police to send case of SUV driving into protesters to St. Joseph County prosecutor

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say the investigation of an SUV driving into protesters is ongoing.

AP

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Applications open for draw hunts

Updated: 4 hours ago
Applicants must be at least 18 and possess a valid license to take a deer in Indiana at the time of the application.

News

South Bend organizations receive 28 pounds of radishes

Updated: 4 hours ago
This follows a previous donation of nine pounds of radishes made the last week of June.