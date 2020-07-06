COVID-19 survivor celebrates her 100th birthday

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - Beating pneumonia and COVID-19, Margaret Rohl defied all the odds and was able to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday with loved ones.

“It’s been hard not being able to be with her and hug her and touch her. So, I wanted her birthday to be special,” Rohl’s granddaughter Peggy Hopper said.

This was a day that Hopper wasn't sure her grandmother would make it to.

“The doctor, oh probably a month ago, called me and said ‘your grandma is going to make it through the virus, but I’m afraid she’s going to die of a broken heart,‘” Hopper said.

Thankfully, Hopper was able to keep her grandmother motivated through regular video calls and window visits.

She says the staff at West Woods of Niles has gone above and beyond in taking care of Rohl and nursing her back to health.

“I was so worried about my grandma, and she wasn’t eating, and Kara would go everyday to the Dairy Queen and get her a shake just to get her to eat something. That’s how much love they have for their patients,” Hopper said.

“For all of our staff, things like this to celebrate are just very exciting because we’ve gone through a terrible time here and to recover is extremely promising,” Administrator of West Woods of Niles Megan Noll said.

Rohl has been receiving birthday cards all week after Hopper posted on Facebook asking people to wish her grandmother a happy birthday.

“I’m so thankful that she made 100. I just so wanted that for her, and so, we made it,” Hopper said.

Rohl loves receiving mail, and it’s not to late to send her a belated birthday card.

Those at West Woods of Niles said that, if you do, they will make sure she receives it.

