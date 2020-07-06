Advertisement

Christmas in July kicks off at the Kroc Center

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas arrived a few months early at the Kroc Center.

The annual Christmas in July Canned Food and Toy Drive kicked off Monday morning.

People wanting to donate are encouraged to drop off canned food items and toys at the Kroc Center.

Monetary donations are also accepted at the Kroc Center or online.

The items collected go to the Walter A. Meyer Food Pantry at the Kroc Center, which helps local families in need.

"Even though Christmas comes in December, we have families that are in need all year long," said Jan Marable, director of the Family Resource Center. "And so we're just extending a hand for our community to come and partner with us so that we can help our families."

The Christmas in July Canned Food and Toy Drive runs until July 13th.

