Beth Holtz remembered

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The life of Beth Holtz was remembered by family and friends today.

Beth Holtz was an honorary Notre Dame Monogram winner and the wife of former head football coach Lou Holtz.

She passed away last week at age 83.

A visitation was held last night at Kaniewski Funeral Home.

This morning, there was a mass of Christian burial at the Basilicia of Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus.

Beth’s work in the community lives on through the Holtz Charitable Foundation, which promotes Christianity, education and charity and has awarded grants to many non-profit organizations.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.