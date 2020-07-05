Two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There were protests across St. Joseph County Saturday, as people continue to speak out against racial injustice.

The first protest took place in South Bend, as demonstrators circled around the County City Building in their cars, blocking off traffic on Lafayette Blvd.

Organizers said they want more action from the South Bend Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor.

“It’s like a cry for help, but we also see that everybody is pushing forward to be the change,” said demonstrator Loria Perez.

“We need to become humane again, everyone together,” said demonstrator Tammy Gumn.

“It’s very important, especially for moms like me, and victims as myself, when we see the people. We know that this work is not going in vain,” Perez said.

“It’s okay for everybody here to feel like that everybody matters, that’s how you’re supposed to be,” said organizer Wayne Hubbard.

Protesters also burned the Confederate Flag.

Many of these same protesters headed to Mishawaka later on, chalking up the bridge on Main Street.

At that protest, authorities confirmed a protester was hit and sent to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

