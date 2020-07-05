South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First United Methodist Church of South Bend held their service in Leeper Park on Sunday.

The service started at 10 a.m. with those in attendance spread out in lawn chairs.

Members of the South Bend Celtic group Kennedy's Kitchen started the service off with some music.

First United Methodist says they have had summer services in Leeper Park for years, in addition to their typical sanctuary service.

But, due to the pandemic, they are now only worshiping in the park for the summer and have worked with the city of South Bend to make this possible.

“With everything happening with the pandemic, this is the perfect place for us to be outside, to enjoy worship together and to just be in this lovely setting. It’s a real blessing to be in Leeper Park to worship together,” FUMC Senior Pastor Matt Landry said.

The church says anyone is welcome to attend these park services, and they will continue throughout July and into August.

