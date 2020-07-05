Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

LAPORTE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing LaPorte County man.

Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

Cooper is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5′8′' tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cooper or his whereabouts, please contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 548-5374, (219) 326-7700, (219) 879-3530 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.