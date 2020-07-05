Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.
Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing LaPorte County man.

Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

Cooper is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5′8′' tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.  

He was last wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cooper or his whereabouts, please contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 548-5374, (219) 326-7700, (219) 879-3530 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 6 hours ago
First United Methodist Church of South Bend held their service in Leeper Park on Sunday.

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A stand-off between an SUV and protesters turned dangerous when the driver hit the gas with people standing in front.

News

Police investigating after protester hit by SUV, hospitalized

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Elkhart Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Laurelwood Dr. for reports of a shooting.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 16 hours ago
First United Methodist Church held their Sunday service in Leeper Park.

Indiana

Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
Indiana daily coronavirus update: July 5, 2020

News

One dead after New Buffalo motorcycle crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash in Berrien County

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
There were two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT