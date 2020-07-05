Protester hit by car in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A protester was hit by an SUV in Mishawaka Saturday night.

The victim is expected to be okay, according to Mishawaka Police.

The victim was hit at the south side of the Main Street bridge.

The events leading up to the protester being hit are not known at this time.

Protesters had gathered at Battell Park and marched to “Boycott the Fourth.”

The driver of the SUV is being interviewed by investigators.

