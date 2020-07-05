Advertisement

One dead after New Buffalo motorcycle crash

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Berrien County Saturday evening.

According to the Berrien County Sheriffs Office, investigators determined that a car going southbound was slowing down to pull into Timothy’s Restaurant.

As the driver was making a left turn into the parking lot, they pulled directly into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by Stacy Johnson, 23, from Illinois.

Johnson was the only occupant of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Upon arrival, Sheriffs Deputies found Johnson unresponsive lying on the road. Two Passer by Doctors were already administering CPR.

Johnson was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where she was pronounced deceased by ER Doctors.

The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

