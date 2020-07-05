Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 0 more coronavirus deaths and 343 new cases on Sunday.

It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

There have been at least 5,972 coronavirus deaths and 65,876 cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.

Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)

Wednesday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 262 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 236 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 990 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 6 deaths and 164 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 349 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

