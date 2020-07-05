Advertisement

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 0 more coronavirus deaths and 343 new cases on Sunday.

It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

There have been at least 5,972 coronavirus deaths and 65,876 cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.

Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)

Wednesday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 262 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 236 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 990 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 6 deaths and 164 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 349 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

Updated: moments ago
Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 5 hours ago
First United Methodist Church held their Sunday service in Leeper Park.

Indiana

Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana daily coronavirus update: July 5, 2020

News

One dead after New Buffalo motorcycle crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash in Berrien County

Latest News

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
There were two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Protester hit by car in Mishawaka

Updated: 20 hours ago
The victim is expected to be okay, according to Mishawaka Police.

News

Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla held for 44th year

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
There were a number of themes for the boats this year like America, Hula, and even a speed bump.

News

Protest calls for Christopher Columbus statue to be taken down

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
A protest at Central Park in Mishawaka called for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue on Saturday.

News

Officials investigate overnight fire at PROSPER Apartments in South Bend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
Crews were called to the complex off McKinley Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the two story building.