Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 0 more coronavirus deaths and 343 new cases on Sunday.
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.
There have been at least 5,972 coronavirus deaths and 65,876 cases throughout the state.
Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.
Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.
Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)
Wednesday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 262 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths, 373 new cases were reported.
Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 236 new cases were reported.
Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 990 confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 6 deaths and 164 confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 349 confirmed and probable cases.
Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.
