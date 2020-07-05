Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana reports 522 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting that the number of coronavirus cases increased in one day by 522 and the number of deaths climbed by six. The state's health department's announcement on Saturday brings the total of cases to 47,432 and the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,494. The health department also says that the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Saturday, ore than 40 % of ICU beds remain available an 84 % of the ventilators in the state are available.

ABORTION-INDIANA

Indiana report says abortions dropped 5% in state last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

'People aren’t stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration's coronavirus response and it's a job that's becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says "the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA EXTRACURRICULARS

Indiana students can return to sports, school activities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

11 unreported virus deaths added to Indiana county's total

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana’s largest counties, Marion and Lake. The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.

OLD JUNKYARD-POLLINATOR HABITAT

Old junkyard becomes home to pollinator habitat in Indiana

DRESSER, Ind. (AP) — Butterflies, bees, birds, bats and small mammals have found a home in a former auto junkyard along the Wabash River in Indiana. A pollinator habitat has sprung up at the site of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area due to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and the efforts of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The nature area is a continuous project being coordinated with a pedestrian bridge across the river and a trail along the highway to the Dewey Point access of Wabashiki.

TOLL ROAD WORKER-FATAL CRASH

Police: Indiana toll road worker struck by SUV, killed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana. State police say 61-year-old Ronald Smith was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him. The SUV then rolled over in a ditch. Police say emergency lights on the truck were on and that state law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated. Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Fraud suspected for jump in Indiana jobless benefit claims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials suspect fraud might be to blame for the state’s number of initial unemployment filings more than doubling in recent weeks. Those new claims for jobless benefits in Indiana had fallen to about 24,000 a week in early June after peaking at 139,000 soon after widespread business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak started in March. But federal statistics released Thursday show that some 53,000 claims were filed in Indiana for the week ended June 27. Federal officials have warned criminals are seizing on the surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits across the country.