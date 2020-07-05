Advertisement

Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases

Indiana reaches a total of 2,500 coronavirus deaths
Indiana covid update July 5, 2020
Indiana covid update July 5, 2020(ISDH)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 596 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,500 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 48,008 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

SaturdayL 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,943 cases and 77 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,285 cases and 46 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 573 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 546 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 492 cases and 4 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 470 cases and 8 deaths.

Starke County has had 93 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 70 cases and 2 death.

Pulaski County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more details, visit their online dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Silver Alert issued for LaPorte County man

Updated: moments ago
Shane G. Cooper was last seen Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. CT when he left a residence on foot in rural Springfield Township.

Michigan

Michigan reports 0 new coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s the first time the state has reported no new coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

News

South Bend church holds outdoor service in park

Updated: 5 hours ago
First United Methodist Church held their Sunday service in Leeper Park.

News

One dead after New Buffalo motorcycle crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash in Berrien County

Latest News

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
There were two protests in St. Joseph County Saturday to continue to speak out against racial injustice.

News

Two protests in St. Joseph County

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Protester hit by car in Mishawaka

Updated: 20 hours ago
The victim is expected to be okay, according to Mishawaka Police.

News

Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla held for 44th year

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
There were a number of themes for the boats this year like America, Hula, and even a speed bump.

News

Protest calls for Christopher Columbus statue to be taken down

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
A protest at Central Park in Mishawaka called for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue on Saturday.

News

Officials investigate overnight fire at PROSPER Apartments in South Bend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
Crews were called to the complex off McKinley Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the two story building.