Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 596 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,500 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 48,008 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

SaturdayL 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 357 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 385 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 312 new cases were reported

St. Joseph County has had 1,943 cases and 77 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,285 cases and 46 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 573 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 546 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 492 cases and 4 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 470 cases and 8 deaths.

Starke County has had 93 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 70 cases and 2 death.

Pulaski County has had 64 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more details, visit their online dashboard.

