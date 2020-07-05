Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WEST LAFAYETTE

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana police department would give up its ex-military armored truck if the city council president had his way. West Lafayette City Council President Peter Bunder gave his opinion about the vehicle after the police chief gave council members a presentation about the department’s use-of-force policies this past week, the Journal & Courier reported. Nationwide protests over racial injustice since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis had Bunder reconsider the city’s ownership of the vehicle. SENT: 250 words .

First sent Saturday and available for use:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response and it’s a job that’s becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says “the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 950 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is opening to the general public later this week for the first time since shutting down in mid-March during the pandemic. While it will open its doors on Saturday, the museum management is putting a variety of measures in place to lower risks of infection. SENT; 250 words.

LAGOON DREDGING

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lagoon in an Indiana park has been partially drained and now undergoing a dredging project as part of a larger plan to improve the recreation area. The dredging at a lagoon in Lafayette’s Columbian Park park is expected to be done in October, the Journal and Courier reported. Crews started the $456,000 project in line with the third stage of the park’s $9.1 million improvement plan. “It’s such an amazing project that’s going to have such huge impact on this overall park,” Claudine Laufman, Lafayette parks superintendent, said. “And literally people stop by every single day and ask questions.” SENT: 120 words.

EXCHANGE-SHANNON HOON FILM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — “All I Can Say” gets rolling with Shannon Hoon in Lafayette, cruising in his car, as he tells his own camera, “out in the country.” It ends with him on a hotel bed in October 1995, talking on the phone about how he can get back there – hours before the singer, Lafayette native and McCutcheon High School grad died at age 28 on a tour bus while on the road with his band, Blind Melon. In the works since 2015 – when Danny Clinch, a photographer, filmmaker and friend of the Blind Melon singer, started working with some 250 hours of camcorder footage Hoon shot between 1990 and 1995 – “All I Can Say” is now available for streaming. SENT: 850 words. By Dave Bangert, Journal & Courier.

EXCHANGE-SOLDIER'S DEATH-10 YEAR'S LATER

VALPASARIO, Ind. — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer was unable to join her husband and other family members recently in a seven-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the military death of her stepson and Valparaiso-native Daane DeBoer. Rather, the judge arranged to have American flags posted on each of her neighbor’s mailboxes in memory of her son. The move, she said, was not aimed at soliciting sympathy for her or her family. But rather to draw attention to and honor the memory of Daane, who died at the age of 24, just three months after being deployed to Afghanistan. The young man was killed by an improvised explosive device while on foot patrol. “He was a vibrant, very good young man, just hitting a prime age in his life,” DeBoer said. SENT: 500 words. By Bab Kasarda, The Times.

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to indy@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.