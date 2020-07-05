Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Indianapolis bureau is reachable at 317-639-5501. Send daybook items to Indiana@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Indiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Sunday, Jul. 05 3:30 PM Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 * NASCAR industry honors U.S. Army and front-line health care workers at race as part of this year's expanded NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola, running through 31 Jul

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: Kristi King, NASCAR competition communications, kking@nascar.com, 1 704 720 3238

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 Carmel City Hall reopens to the public - Carmel City Hall reopens to the public, with restrictions and measures in place designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Visitors and employees will have their temperatures taken as they enter City Hall and are required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and practice physical distancing

Location: Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square, Carmel, IN

Weblinks: http://www.carmel.in.gov

Contacts: Nancy Heck, City of Carmel, 1 317 571 2474