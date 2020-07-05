IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-08-26-28-30
(two, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-09-18-19-20, Cash Ball: 1
(three, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty; Cash Ball: one)
08-09-24-26-29-40
(eight, nine, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty)
01-04-06-08-18-25-26-31-33-38-39-43-55-56-57-61-63-64-73-77, BE: 6
(one, four, six, eight, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-seven; BE: six)
3-2-9, SB: 6
(three, two, nine; SB: six)
5-5-2, SB: 4
(five, five, two; SB: four)
4-1-4-0, SB: 6
(four, one, four, zero; SB: six)
7-8-0-9, SB: 4
(seven, eight, zero, nine; SB: four)
05-07-09-14-15-17-26-27-28-33-36-39-45-52-56-58-61-63-69-74, BE: 58
(five, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-four; BE: fifty-eight)
23-28-34-37-39-44
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million