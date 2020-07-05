IN Lottery
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:
06-10-18-19-22-34-37-38-46-47-50-55-61-64-66-67-68-71-77-79, BE: 46
(six, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine; BE: forty-six)
4-3-2, SB: 8
(four, three, two; SB: eight)
7-4-7-9, SB: 8
(seven, four, seven, nine; SB: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million