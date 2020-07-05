Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting that the number of coronavirus cases increased in one day by 522 and the number of deaths climbed by six. The state's health department's announcement on Saturday brings the total of cases to 47,432 and the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,494. The health department also says that the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Saturday, ore than 40 % of ICU beds remain available an 84 % of the ventilators in the state are available.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration's coronavirus response and it's a job that's becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says "the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.