Heat index will be high as temperatures remain in the 90s this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will feature heat and humidity. The sun will be shining across Michiana for most of the day, and our high will be 92 degrees. This afternoon there is a chance to see a few pop up showers or thunderstorms across the region, just like we saw on our 4th of July. These, if they pop up will occur from about 2pm to 7pm. As we head into the evening it will be partly cloudy with clearing overnight. Our low will drop into the upper 60s by Monday morning.

Monday, the start of a hot work week. Temperatures will again reach the low 90s across Michiana. Just a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon Monday can’t be ruled out, but it is looking sunny! The heat index rises during the middle of the week, temperatures in the low to mid 90s and high dew points will make it feel close to triple digits during the heat of the day. The summer heat we are experiencing will likely last through the end of the week with a chance we dip below 90 as we head into the weekend. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms also look likely this week, with the best chance for this coming at the end of the week.

TODAY: Hot and humid with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. The timing will be between 2pm and 7pm if these do pop up. Otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 92.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy evening with clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s but it will remain muggy as areas of fog are again possible Monday morning. Low 68.

MONDAY: The heat and humidity stays with us with a heat index likely in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies with a small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. High of 92

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Low of 70.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 92

Saturday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: Trace

