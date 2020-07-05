Advertisement

7-year-old girl among 5 killed in July 4 Chicago shootings

Published: Jul. 5, 2020
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

