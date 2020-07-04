Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla held for 44th year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla headed back on the water for the 44th year.

Every year, participants decorate their boats trying to earn the top prize.

Judges look on at the contestants from the River Queen paddle boat, that also hosts a band and other passengers.

There were a number of themes for the boats this year like America, Hula, and even a speed bump.

This year’s first place winning boat was called ‘Aloha’, followed by ‘Under Construction’, and ‘Don’t feed the animals’

