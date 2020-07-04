Advertisement

Reds, Whites and Brews celebration held at Round Barn Winery

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What better way to cool down this Fourth of July than at Round Barn Winery for their Reds, Whites and Brews celebration.

They celebrated Independence Day with cold drinks and live music on Saturday.

The first 100 guests to order a growler brought their beer home in a limited edition container.

Round Barn hosted two bands for 'Jammin in the Vineyard', keeping people entertained throughout the day.

Toss in their miles of trails, and you have their recipe for a great holiday celebration.

“You know it was sad because we’re normally opening up the first weekend of May with our sangria party and we couldn’t do that this year. So just having guests here to enjoy our property again, it’s like welcoming our family back,” explained Sue Veldman, the Marketing Director for Moersch Hospitality Group.

They’ll be back Jammin’ on the Vineyard on Sunday, featuring music from P.T. and the Cruisers.

