Protest calls for Christopher Columbus statue to be taken down

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A protest at Central Park in Mishawaka called for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue on Saturday.

The protest started around 1 p.m. and comes after other protests across the nation fighting for a similar cause.

People could be seen participating with signs, and several speakers took the stage.

Named “Decolonize Mishawaka,” the protest was arguing that Christopher Columbus represents the evils of colonization.

One of the organizers of the protest says two key goals of Saturday‘s event were educating people on who Christopher Columbus was and what decolonization is.

“It’s going to be the goal today to let people know the truth about Christopher Columbus and why having a statue is not only inappropriate, but it’s a form of violence,” said local activist Ouija.

This protest was one of multiple that took place in Michiana Saturday.

