Officials investigate overnight fire at PROSPER Apartments in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials are investigating after a Saturday morning fire at PROSPER Apartments.

Crews were called to the complex off McKinley Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof of the two story building.

Occupants were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

There are multiple reported power outages in the area.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

