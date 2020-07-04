More Michiana residents expected to light off fireworks as professional displays get canceled

(WNDU) - Fireworks -- they leave a loud-lasting impression. And even though attending a professional firework display may not be possible this year, stores like Wally World Fireworks in Michigan City are still full of people who want to make one of their own at home.

"It's jam-packed everyday. We're just selling product faster than we can get it in. It's just crazy!", owner Wally Musa says.

It is a type of crazy that Elkhart resident Jerry Scoville is not so crazy about.

“I’ve just been getting so worried and worried of people shooting these things off around here and setting this thing on fire,” Scoville says.

What Scoville is talking about is his backyard, which is also the 14th fairway of Christiana Creek Golf Course in Elkhart.

“Last night, I heard the fireworks going off around the different places and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this is a tinderbox for a fire,’” Scoville said.

The course holds more than 140 acres of land that hasn’t been mowed or watered for months since the pandemic, according to Scoville.

With abnormally high heat, Scoville’s biggest concern one day before America’s biggest light show of the year, is one bad move could end up igniting the entire golf course, and the nearly 100 homes that surround it, including his.

“We’re just trying to get the word out to just stay away from the golf course and this dried up mess we’ve got out here in this grass and everything. And we are trying to protect the families,” Scoville says.

The same families that Musa says should have fun but also be safe.

“Be very safe. That is the main thing. Put bricks besides any of the kegs that you light off that go up in the air. Just be safe. That’s it...and enjoy it,” Musa says.

