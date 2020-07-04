Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 522 new cases on Saturday.

At least 2,494 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 47,432 positive cases throughout the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more details, visit their online dashboard.

