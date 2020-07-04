Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response and it’s a job that’s becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says “the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 950 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

SALMON FARM-ALBANY

ALBANY — A fish farming pioneer in Albany, Indiana, says it expects to harvest genetically modified salmon at its indoor facility in the fourth quarter of this year. AquaBounty Technologies developed the AquAdvantage salmon to grow faster than conventional Atlantic salmon. AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf tells the Star Press that she’s excited her company is “finally commercialized.” Wulf says she expects the farm to produce as much as 100 metric tons of salmon per month. The Massachusetts-based company is also planning to build another fish farm in Indiana that would produce up to 1,667 metric tons per month, or 20,000 tons per year. SENT: 290 words.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CENTENARIAN SURVIVOR

KOKOMO — Rosella Bell has lived through World War II and the Great Depression. She’s lived through 18 U.S. presidents and 9/11. She’s survived typhoid fever and the Spanish influenza outbreak in 1918. And now, the 103-year-old resident at Golden Living Center’s Sycamore Village can say she’s also survived COVID-19. Bell tested positive for the virus on May 15. For three weeks, she was quarantined at the nursing home. But not once did she show any symptoms. And on June 2, Bell, who is the oldest resident at the facility, tested negative for the virus. By Carson Gerber. Kokomo Tribune. SENT: 770 words.

EXCHANGE-VEGETABLE-GROWING MACHINE

INDIANAPOLIS— While Heliponix’s in-home computerized vegetable-growing machine has always seemed like a great idea, the coronavirus pandemic might be the push needed to get the wider public to realize what the company’s two young founders have been espousing since the startup sprouted in 2016. Since March, interest in the firm’s product — called GroPod — has been rising faster than Jack’s beanstalk. If the concept of a dishwasher-sized machine that can produce a head of greens every day isn’t compelling enough, the fact that Scott Massey, 25, and Ivan Ball, 26, originally bootstrapped the company with money they earned delivering newspapers in West Lafayette is certainly icing on the cake — or perhaps more appropriately, dressing on the salad. By Anthony Schoettle. Indianapolis Business Journal. SENT: 1,000 words.

IN BRIEF:

ABORTION-INDIANA: The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year.

SPORTS:

CAR-NASCAR-BRICKYARD PREVIEW

INDIANAPOLIS, -- Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have combined for six wins since NASCAR returned in May. Now they will fight for the win Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Harvick is the defending race winner but Hamlin is 0-for-14 at The Brickyard. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 700 words. By 6 pm.

CAR-INDYCAR-INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS -- The IndyCar Series will end a one-month hiatus Saturday when it hold the Indianapolis Grand Prix. Will Power won the pole in qualifying Friday and will try to extend Team Penske’s dynasty in this race. Power and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud have split the previous six race titles and Penske has won the last five. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, with photos. Race begins at noon.

CAR-NASCAR-INFINITY

INDIANAPOLIS --Xfinity Series drivers tested Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for the first time Friday as a prelude for Saturday’s race. The event will be part of an unprecedented IndyCar-Xfinity doubleheader. By MIchael Marot. UPCOMNG: 500 words, with photos. Race begins at 3 p.m. ET.

CAR-NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chani, did everything they could to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus. They washed hands frequently, diligently followed the face-mask guidelines and even left their home in Charlotte, North Carolina for the less densely populated Aspen, Colorado. And yet both have tested positive for the illness. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, with photos by 4 p.m. ET.

INDYCAR-DIVERSITY PROGRAM

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will finish this season without Victor Oladipo after the two-time All-Star decided to sit out because of the risk of re-injuring his right knee. Oladipo told reporters earlier this week he was still debating whether to join his teammates in Orlando. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Friday in a statement that the timing of the league’s restart and Oladipo’s lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult for the guard to commit to play “at the high level he expects with regards to further injury.” SENT: 1,400 words. Moved Friday night.

