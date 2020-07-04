Hot and humid conditions intensify for the holiday weekend

TODAY:

Happy 4th!! Hot and steamy this afternoon—and I’m not talking about the fireworks!! We’re topping out in the mid 90s Saturday with higher levels of humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dry from beginning to end. Stay hydrated!

TONIGHT:

Not much relief from the heat. Lows drop into the low 70s overnight with a LUNAR ECLIPSE to enjoy at 12:33am. Clear skies will allow for perfect viewing conditions.

TOMORROW:

Tracking another day in the 90s. Perfectly sunny skies and dry conditions into the beginning of next week.

