Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He's spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark. He finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader. Among the additions are a 100-foot video board and a lift to raise the winning car in the victory circle. Penske says his mission is to create a remarkable guest experience at the speedway. He hopes to have fans back for next month's Indianapolis 500.

UNDATED (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will finish this season without Victor Oladipo after the two-time All-Star decided to sit out because of the risk of re-injuring his right knee. Oladipo told reporters earlier this week he was still debating whether to join his teammates in Orlando. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Friday in a statement that the timing of the league's restart and Oladipo's lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult for the guard to commit to play “at the high level he expects with regards to further injury.”

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power sped past Jack Harvey in the closing seconds of qualifying to claim his fourth Indianapolis Grand Prix pole. The Australian's fast lap of 1 minute, 10.1779 seconds edged out Jack Harvey, who will start second Saturday after posting a 1:10.3653. Power has won the race each of the three previous he had the top starting spot. The qualifying session ended a one-month hiatus between IndyCar's first two races and a 13 1/2-month break since the series last competed at the Brickyard. Drivers turned their first laps with the new windscreen in searing temperatures. Power and defending race winner have split the first six GP titles and their team owner, Roger Penske, has won four consecutive races at Indy.