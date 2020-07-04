Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana fell by about 5% last year. An annual state health department report shows that the number of abortions in Indiana fell by 400 to 7,637 during 2019. That decline came following two years of increases from the 7,280 abortions recorded in 2016 after several years of declines. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has adopted laws giving the state some of the most restrictive abortion regulations in the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is the public face of the administration's coronavirus response and it's a job that's becoming even more difficult. Pence has been trying to convince the public that the country is winning even as cases spike in large parts of the country. For public health experts, that sense of optimism is detached from reality. One expert says "the American people aren’t stupid. They can see spin when there is spin.” It’s not the first time Pence has been forced to put his own credibly on the line as he serves as Trump’s most loyal soldier and tries to help him win a second term.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Despite extended restrictions for some Indiana venues, ongoing concerns over the coronavirus won’t hamper students’ return to school sports and activities next week. In the guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education, the return to student activities is expected to happen in three stages starting Monday. Offseason fall workouts will begin, and marching bands across the state are also getting back to the practice field. But student participation won't look like it did a year ago. State athletic and music associations are still monitoring the toll of the virus and warn that even after activities start back up, they could still be put on-hold once the academic year begins.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana’s largest counties, Marion and Lake. The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.