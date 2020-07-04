Chance for pop up storms again Sunday, Heat continues into next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few showers or pop up thunderstorms ruined a few cookouts in parts of Michiana this afternoon. These are now ending for the evening. Fireworks weather looks dry as clouds do clear out in places where we saw those left over. A clear and calm evening is on tap, although it will be warm and muggy overnight. Temperatures will fall and bottom out early Sunday morning around 68 degrees.

Sunday is going to be a hot end to our holiday weekend. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s as we will likely hit 94. There is also a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon just like we saw today. This is due to the moisture in the air and the heat we are seeing. This heat and humidity will stick around through this upcoming week. The big ridge bringing us this heat looks to remain in place through the end of the week. Temperatures in the low 90s are likely and more chances for rain are in the forecast. Our first chance is Tuesday evening into Wednesday with the best chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms coming on Friday.

TONIGHT: Clearing out. Warm and dry with a slight North wind at 0-5 miles per hour. Perfect for an outdoor cookout or some 4th of July fireworks. Low of 68.

SUNDAY: The heat is back, and the humidity is on the rise. We will be mostly sunny with a slight chance to see a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon hours. High of 94.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another warm evening with clear skies and still a bit humid. Low of 68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a temperature again in the low 90s. The humidity will feel a bit uncomfortable, as the heat index will likely be in the upper 90s. Be safe when outdoors for long periods of time in the heat. High of 94.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 92

Saturday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: Trace

